Denia’s children’s choir: singing and movement

By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 14:34

Denia: En Cantem is a musical project of singing and movement. Image: Denia Town Hall

En Cantem is a musical project of singing and movement promoted by Denia Town Council and directed by the teacher Pepa Alvarez.



The objective is the creation and consolidation of a child and youth choir in the city.

The aim is to take advantage of the benefits of choral singing and corporal expression as a necessary and fundamental experience in the musical and personal education of children and young people.

The workshop is aimed at youngsters between 6 and 16 years old.

For more information email [email protected]

The workshop will take place from September 23 to October 15.

To register go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcxdQZa1B1SZLjN7HaWvvGoqy5y-2oqpdlVFbCFlULA_1fWA/viewform

