Denia’s children’s choir: singing and movement

By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 14:34
Denia: En Cantem is a musical project of singing and movement. Image: Denia Town Hall
The objective is the creation and consolidation of a child and youth choir in the city.
The aim is to take advantage of the benefits of choral singing and corporal expression as a necessary and fundamental experience in the musical and personal education of children and young people.
The workshop is aimed at youngsters between 6 and 16 years old.
For more information email [email protected]
The workshop will take place from September 23 to October 15.
To register go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcxdQZa1B1SZLjN7HaWvvGoqy5y-2oqpdlVFbCFlULA_1fWA/viewform
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
