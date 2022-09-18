By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 13:03
El Campello calls on the Regional Ministry to reconsider Fabraquer school bus suspension. Image: El Campello Town Hall
This was a service which the Generalitat had decided to cancel.
Every year, the Conselleria, within the scope of its competencies, makes the school bus available to children attending public schools in the municipality.
On this occasion, El Fabraquer school has found that more than 40 students have been denied the service.
“This circumstance,” wrote the Mayor and the Councillor, “causes serious harm to many families, as it is a very necessary service for them to be able to reconcile their work and family life.”
The parents of the school requested that the Town Hall intercedes with the Territorial Directorate of Education of the Generalitat Valenciana “to find solutions that allow the service to be re-established immediately.”
The Mayor confirmed that: “This is necessary to avoid even greater harm to these families and an economic burden that, given the current circumstances.”
