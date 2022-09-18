By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 13:03

El Campello calls on the Regional Ministry to reconsider Fabraquer school bus suspension. Image: El Campello Town Hall

The Mayor for El Campello, Juanjo Berenguer, and the Councillor for Education, Dorian Gomis (PP), have sent a letter to the Regional Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports asking for school transport to be granted to the pupils of the Fabraquer public school.



This was a service which the Generalitat had decided to cancel.

Every year, the Conselleria, within the scope of its competencies, makes the school bus available to children attending public schools in the municipality.

On this occasion, El Fabraquer school has found that more than 40 students have been denied the service.

“This circumstance,” wrote the Mayor and the Councillor, “causes serious harm to many families, as it is a very necessary service for them to be able to reconcile their work and family life.”

The parents of the school requested that the Town Hall intercedes with the Territorial Directorate of Education of the Generalitat Valenciana “to find solutions that allow the service to be re-established immediately.”

The Mayor confirmed that: “This is necessary to avoid even greater harm to these families and an economic burden that, given the current circumstances.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.