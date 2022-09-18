El Campello launches public transport subsidies for those in further education

By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 12:48
Public transport subsidies. Image: Pau Novell Aran/Shutterstock.com
The intention is to promote public transport and facilitate class attendance, covering part of the cost of travel by public transport.
The call for applications for the grants (bono estudiante) has a deadline for receipt of September 30.
All the necessary documentation and information on this subject can be found on the youth website https://elcampellojove.es/ayudas-al-transporte-bono-estudiante-curso-2022-23/.
For any doubts or questions, interested parties can contact the Youth Information Service (SIJ) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00.AM to 2:00.PM hours, and in the afternoon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30.PM to 8:00.PM hours, in person, or by telephone on (+34) 965636344.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
