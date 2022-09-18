By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 15:02

Elche's construction of a Covid Victims Garden. Image: Elche Town Hall

The construction of a Covid Victims Garden and a new Sports Pavilion will contribute to the transformation and improvement of the Carrus neighbourhood in Elche.



The Mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, accompanied by the Town Planning Councillor, Ana Arabid, visited the works being carried out next to the Old Cemetery which is expected to be completed in November.

The two projects that Elche City Council is carrying out have the aim of beautifying the neighbourhood and regenerating the whole area with native vegetation.

The mayor explained that “this is an action to which we attach great importance from an urban point of view.”

He added: “It represents the completion of a large green area around the cemetery of 50,000 square metres which, on the one hand, integrates the cemetery into the city and, on the other, becomes a great area for the Carrus neighbourhood.”

The Mayor explained that the work is being carried out on around 17,000 square metres, of which 1,700 will be used as a park-and-ride car park for some 60 spaces.

The rest of the area will be landscaped with trees made up of native plants such as pomegranate, almond, ficus, fig and carob trees.

