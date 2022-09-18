Gandia continues to make progress in improving the efficiency and generation of green energy

By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 13:18

Councillor for Economy and Finance, Salvador Gregori. Image: El Campello Town Hall

Gandia has confirmed they will reduce their CO2 emissions by 100 tonnes with the installation of solar panels on municipal buildings.



The councillor for Economy and Finance, Salvador Gregori, has reported that the tender for the project to install solar panels on public buildings in the city has already been approved.

This initiative involves the installation of solar panels on the roofs of the municipal building located in Placa Tirant, the Prado market and Urbalab.

The cost of the project is around €250,000, according to Gandia Town Hall.

In the case of the installations in the Tirant and Prado squares, the energy generated will also be used to supply the municipal car parks, while the Urbalab installation will be able to supply its surplus to the Casa de la Marquesa.

The Councillor explained that the production and demand for energy from these installations are very synchronised so the savings on the electricity bill will be greater.

With regard to the economic savings for municipal funds using current energy prices, it is around €100,000 per year.

