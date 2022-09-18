Major England star could miss Qatar World Cup after recurrence of old injury

By Chris King • 18 September 2022 • 1:50

The recurrence of an old injury could see key England star Kalvin Phillips miss the Qatar World Cup.

The return of an old shoulder injury has thrown doubt on Manchester City and England star Kalvin Phillips taking part in the Qatar World Cup this November. He looks set to drop out of England’s forthcoming Nations League matches and was left out of the City squad that travelled to Wolves this Saturday, September 17.

Gareth Southgate named the former Leeds United midfielder in his 28-man squad for the Nations League but now faces being sidelined for those games after his shoulder injury returned to haunt him. Since joining Pep Guardiola’s reigning Premier League champions in a £45million move, Phillips has managed just 13 minutes of open play.

Should he miss the World Cup then it will be a massive blow to Southgate’s midfield permutations. Phillips and Declan Rice played an integral role in England’s Euros success last summer. The Three Lions manager is already limited when it comes to the midfield department.

In less than one month’s time, Southgate has to name his final squad for Qatar so he will no doubt be sweating over Phillips’ injury and possible recovery period.

City’s new signing missed the match at Molineux where his side hardly broke a sweat to complete a convincing 3-0 away win against Wolves. Jack Grealish scored his first goal league of the season inside the first minute of the match. Just 15 minutes later, who else but Erling Haaland doubled the score.

When Nathan Collins received a straight red in the 33rd minute for his high-kick on Grealish it should have been game over against a team like City. To give Wolves credit, they didn’t sit back and wait for the inevitable, instead they pushed forward and carved out a few openings which they failed to capitalise on. It was definitely over though when Phil Foden flicked a pass into the net for 3-0 after 69 minutes.

