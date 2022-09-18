HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Nancy Pelosi meets Armenian counterpart to discuss enhancing peace and stability in the region

By Chris King • 18 September 2022 • 18:17

Image of nancy Pelosi with Alen Simonyan in Armenia. Credit: [email protected]

Nancy Pelosi, the US Speaker of the House, met with her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan to discuss ways of enhancing peace and stability in the country.

 

Nancy Pelosi, the US Speaker of the House met today, Sunday, September 18, with her Armenian counterpart, Alen Simonyan. They are believed to have discussed among other things, ways of enhancing peace and stability in the region in light of the recent attacks by neighbouring Azerbaijan.

It was a historic first visit for Pelosi to Yerevan, who arrived yesterday, Saturday, September 17, heading a Congressional delegation. She sat with Somonyan in the National Assembly of Armenia. Other topics known to have been spoken about were the two country’s shared democratic values, as well as enhancing their inter-parliamentary relationship.

She also met with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss the continued US-Armenian partnership. The PM is facing a tough time following the aggression by Azerbaijan, with the country’s opposition calling for him to resign.

Earlier today, the delegation of Pelosi, FrankPallone, Jackie Speier, and Anna Eshoo, joined Mr Simonyan on a visit to Tsitsernakaberd, where he showed them the Armenian Genocide Memorial. The US party paid their respects by laying flowers and observing a moment of silence before being given a tour of the museum.

