By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 14:20

One of the major events in Mediterranean gastronomy kicks off..Image: Pau Novell Aran/Shutterstock.com

On October 1 and 2, the town of Denia in Alicante will host the fifth edition of the D*na Festival Denia.



The gastronomic event of reference is being organised jointly by Denia Town Hall and the Turisme Comunitat Valenciana.

The event, curated by the 3 Michelin star chef Quique Dacosta, will bring together producers, restaurateurs, renowned chefs and new references to the cuisine of the Valencian Community.

The event will return to the Marineta Cassiana promenade and also to restaurants all over the city and Denia will have the largest table in the world, a 500-metre table facing the sea.

CLICK HERE for the programme of events or more information.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.