By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 14:20
One of the major events in Mediterranean gastronomy kicks off..Image: Pau Novell Aran/Shutterstock.com
The gastronomic event of reference is being organised jointly by Denia Town Hall and the Turisme Comunitat Valenciana.
The event, curated by the 3 Michelin star chef Quique Dacosta, will bring together producers, restaurateurs, renowned chefs and new references to the cuisine of the Valencian Community.
The event will return to the Marineta Cassiana promenade and also to restaurants all over the city and Denia will have the largest table in the world, a 500-metre table facing the sea.
CLICK HERE for the programme of events or more information.
