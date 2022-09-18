By Chris King • 18 September 2022 • 4:53

Image of the interior of Westminster Abbey. Credit: Google maps - Andreea Stoica (#iloveantwerp)

The red carpet to be used at the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was made in Spain, at a factory in the Catalonian comarca of Solsones.

On Monday, September 19, the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am local time in Westminster Abbey in London. The late monarch’s coffin procession will walk along a red carpet that was manufactured at a factory in the Catalonian comarca of Solsones in Spain.

Textil Olius, based in the Lleida region, is an expert in the manufacture of textiles and has a long history of business with the United Kingdom.

Speaking with Spain’s TV3, Ricard Artigas, the director of the 170-year-old company, due to confidentiality, refused to specify exactly when he received the commission from the Royal House. He did say that it was within the last two years though, as reported by larazon.es.

Artigas divulged that his special 6mm-thick carpet will have a total area of 250m². It is made from 100 per cent top-quality wool and finished in a reddish-burgundy colour.

The company dates back to the midst of the great Industrial Revolution in Catalonia, circa 1841. Textil Olius is a Catalan family business specializing in wool felts, which works mainly internationally. It was during this period that Joan Soler Roca founded the first company in Spain dedicated to the manufacture of carding belts. In 1980 Textil Olius was registered as a company and brand.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.