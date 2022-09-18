By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 16:48
Sant Joan prepares for European Mobility Week. Image: Sant Joan d'Alacant Town Hall
The European Mobility Week will be held from September 20 until 25.
This plan includes the concept of SmartCity in the field of urban mobility.
It will also start, as a practical experiment, with the “Sant Joan Share Car” which represents the municipal boost to experience sharing private vehicles. This is aimed at helping to reduce the carbon footprint while providing real alternatives to mobility.
Two mobility workshops will be held, on Calle Cervantes and Avda. La Rambla to promote the possible variations in street planning that favour more sustainable means of travel such as bicycles and urban transport.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
