By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 16:48

Sant Joan prepares for European Mobility Week. Image: Sant Joan d'Alacant Town Hall

Sant Joan d’Alacant’s Department of Sustainable Urban Mobility, led by the socialist Pablo Celdran, has prepared a series of activities that promote the use of more sustainable means of transport.



The European Mobility Week will be held from September 20 until 25.

This plan includes the concept of SmartCity in the field of urban mobility.

It will also start, as a practical experiment, with the “Sant Joan Share Car” which represents the municipal boost to experience sharing private vehicles. This is aimed at helping to reduce the carbon footprint while providing real alternatives to mobility.

Two mobility workshops will be held, on Calle Cervantes and Avda. La Rambla to promote the possible variations in street planning that favour more sustainable means of travel such as bicycles and urban transport.

