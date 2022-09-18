By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 15:47

Santa Pola awards €544,000 for the works in Avenida Salamanca. Image: Santa Pola Town Hall

Towards the end of September, the works in Avenida de Salamanca should begin. This includes the urbanisation of the boulevard in its second phase between Monovar street and Obispo Bascunana Street.



The objective of this investment is to be in line with the sustainable development objectives and the 2030 agenda.

Santa Pola City Council has decided to replace the previous approach, based on concrete and hard pavement, with a more current urban planning approach which is in line with the future challenges and objectives set for Santa Pola.

The Councilor for Infrastructure, Trini Ortiz, confirmed that “we are initiating a total change in the investment policy in terms of infrastructure.”

“We are ensuring that new green spaces are incorporated and accessibility to the physical environment is improved and the capacities of urban drainage are taken advantage of.”

Trini Ortiz added: “The future plan for the municipality of Santa Pola is a friendlier place for pedestrians and sustainable means of transport”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.