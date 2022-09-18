By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 17:17

Study of the economic impact of the transfer of Dama de Elche to the city. Image: Jose Aldeguer/Shutterstock.com

Elche’s Mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, has confirmed that the main objective is “getting the Iberian bust back to be where it was found 125 years ago.”



The City Council and the Business Circle of Elche (CEDELCO) have signed a protocol of intent to study the economic impact that the temporary transfer of the Lady, Dama de Elche, which is currently in the Archaeological Museum (MAN), would mean for the municipality.

The Mayor added: “This is an initiative that we consider very interesting. It is positive and aligned with the Government’s objectives around an element as valuable, patrimonial, emotional and economically as it is for the Lady of Elche.”

The study is already being prepared and the results are expected to be released in January 2023.

