By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 17:17
Study of the economic impact of the transfer of Dama de Elche to the city. Image: Jose Aldeguer/Shutterstock.com
The City Council and the Business Circle of Elche (CEDELCO) have signed a protocol of intent to study the economic impact that the temporary transfer of the Lady, Dama de Elche, which is currently in the Archaeological Museum (MAN), would mean for the municipality.
The Mayor added: “This is an initiative that we consider very interesting. It is positive and aligned with the Government’s objectives around an element as valuable, patrimonial, emotional and economically as it is for the Lady of Elche.”
The study is already being prepared and the results are expected to be released in January 2023.
