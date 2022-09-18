By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 15:18

The Kentish Plover returns to nest on the beach of La Mata. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall

A total of three pairs of Kentish Plovers (Charadrius Alexandrinus) have nested on the dune in front of the Municipal Natural Park “Molino del Agua,” located on the beach of La Mata de Torrevieja.



Between them, the Kentish Plovers have had eight offspring which is great news at an environmental level at a local, and at both a regional and national level.

These birds are found to be one of the most endangered species in the Valencian Community, and, since 2021 they have been listed as “endangered” in the Red Book of Birds of Spain.

Its population has been reduced by more than 70 per cent in the last 30 years as a result of the loss of its habitat associated with the urbanization of the Levantine coast.

Kentish Plovers only nest if they consider that a natural space has the sufficient environmental quality to establish themselves and raise their chicks.

The tranquillity and the availability of food that they find both in the dunes and on the shore of the beach are essential for them.

