Top Profit Coins you can count on for steady Cryptocurrency Prices: Cardano, Stellar, and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 18 September 2022 • 11:38

Since February, the cryptocurrency market has been hit by a bearish trend, resulting in a crypto collapse that has threatened most crypto asset holders worldwide. At such periods, it’s pretty challenging to find coins that would maintain steady cryptocurrency prices for extended periods. However, we have selected some tokens–Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)–for review, as they have displayed consistency in their pricing since the collapse.

Cardano (ADA) – The One to Watch

Cardano (ADA) was introduced into the cryptocurrency market in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of the Ethereum platform. The Cardano (ADA) project was designed to overcome the high gas fee challenge most crypto traders faced while trading other blockchain systems. It is also an easily scalable platform, making it easy for the blockchain to process many transactions at once.

Cardano’s (ADA) blockchain is unique from many other crypto platforms because it has two layers, the computing, and the settlement, making smart contract transactions faster. This mode of blockchain arrangement is called the third-generation blockchain system, following the introduction of Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains.

Cardano (ADA) developers will add a hard fork upgrade to the platform’s protocol later in September. The upgrade, previously slated for July, will resolve issues affecting transactions on the network since the upgrade is eagerly anticipated, a rise in Cardano’s (ADA) cryptocurrency price after the upgrade. Hence, throwing your weight behind Cardano is advisable.

Cardano (ADA) is currently listed at $0.51, although it has been relatively consistent in pricing since April 2022. Its present trend is bullish, as it has experienced a 7.5% rise in pricing since September 4.

Stellar (XLM) – Offers a Stellar Performance

Stellar (XLM) was launched in July 2014 as a crypto platform designed to work alongside crypto assets and fiat currencies to enhance financial transactions worldwide. The version of Stellar (XLM) today is a fork of the original platform. The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) major difference is a major difference that restricts transaction authentication to only a few validator nodes.

Stellar has been making waves in recent years, as it has landed partnerships with financial services like Flutterwave and Money gram, as well as institutions such as IBM and the New York State Finance department. The speed of transaction execution on the platform and the low-cost gas fees are instrumental to global financial operations. Such institutions permitted Stellar to act as an intermediate currency between banks worldwide. Crypto traders find it very useful in sending and receiving payments due to its low network exchange fees.

The international use of the Stellar token, XLM, puts its cryptocurrency prices in a narrow range. Although the crypto collapse has caused a sharp plummet in valuation, the coin has been relatively stable since June 2022. Stellar (XLM)is priced at $0.1, with a market capitalisation of about $3 billion. Analysts back it to spike as soon as the platform’s usage increases.

Introducing Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new entrant cryptocurrency token that looks to establish itself as a high-profit coin. The project is underway, as the presale event is already in full swing, and its public launch is scheduled to follow soon after.

Big Eyes Coin is essentially a meme coin, but the plans and roadmaps by the developers suggest it could well be something more than just for amusement. The developers have scheduled NFT releases and the formation of an NFT club, where Big Eyes Coin NFTs mint and sales will take place. Considering the opportunities available to NFT-based tokens, this looks like an excellent step.

Apart from NFTs, Big Eyes Coin will soon be listed on several exchange platforms, which will significantly increase its token’s cryptocurrency price. Listing on popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms like PancakeSwap and Uuniswap will increase exchanges involving Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens among users. These exchanges will cause the token’s price to rise. A launch on Uniswap is already in the works, and the project is getting closer to the launch date.

Another feature of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is that trading is free for users. There are no gas fees incurred in transacting on the network. Community members’ interests are also protected. They have 80% of the total tokens at presale, and there are tutorials on how to benefit from DeFi protocols in the crypto space.

