Torrevieja will participate in Alicante Gastronmica which will be held from September 23 to 26

By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 15:31
Torrevieja will participate in Alicante Gastronmica. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall
Torrevieja will be present with a stand at Alicante Gastronmica. The event takes place from Friday, September 23, to Monday, September 26, at the Alicante Trade Fair Institution (IFA).
The Councilor for Tourism, Rosario Martinez, thanked the support of Gastronomic Alicante for being a showcase that gives visibility to the food products of Torrevieja and has invited the public to visit the stand.
