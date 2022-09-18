Two new benches for the garden of the Campoverde (Alicante) church

By Linda Hall • 18 September 2022 • 18:33

KERRY BYRNE: Raised funds for two new benches for Campoverde Church’s garden Photo credit: Maggie Dew

THE Campoverde Church garden has always been a delightful place for the community to sit, to contemplate or meet friends.

“The kids play there during the church’s Summer Club and it just makes the whole church campus that little bit more alive,” the church’s Maggie Dew said.

The memorial benches are an essential part of the garden but local resident, Kerry Byrne, noticed that two had become very shabby and needed replacing.

“The church was, of course, delighted with Kerry’s initiative and she set about raising the funds,” Maggy added.

Campoverde residents, friends and families donated more than €700, the benches arrived recently and have now been installed. Once they have had another coat of varnish, all the old plaques will be added to the new benches.

People are also invited to have a plaque made, for the church to add to the bench. “You or your loved one do not have to live in Campoverde but may have a connection with this delightful village,” Maggie said.

If you would like to do so, get your plaque made and contact Maggie Dew on [email protected] or ring 623016231 and she will arrange to have it fitted.

The church would like to thank Kerry for her magnificent achievement and to Gordon who fitted them. And they would like to remind you of the words of Dorothy Frances Gurney:

The kiss of the sun for pardon,

The song of the birds for mirth,

One is nearer God’s heart in a garden

Than anywhere else on earth.

