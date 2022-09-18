By Chris King • 18 September 2022 • 0:59

Man to appear in court after trying to reach Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall

A 28-year-old male will appear in court on Monday, September 19, in relation to the incident that occurred in Westminster Hall involving a member of the public rushing at the Queen’s coffin.

UPDATE: Saturday, September 17 at 00:55am

As reported by Scotland Yard this evening, Saturday, September 17, Muhammad Khan, a 28-year-old male from Tower Hamlets in East London has been charged with a public order offence and will appear in court.

This comes as a result of the incident that occurred in Westminster Hall at around 10pm on Friday night, where an individual lunged at the Queen’s coffin. Khan broke from the line of mourners inside the Hall and ran toward the Catafalque. He was swiftly taken down by police officers.

Khan has been charged under Section 4A of the Public Order Act, for using behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment, or distress to others. He will appear in court on the same day as Her Majesty’s funeral takes place, on Monday, September 19.

Saturday, September 17 at 00:39am

An incident occurred this evening, Friday, September 16, in Westminster Hall in London. A member of the public allegedly appeared to attempt to rush at the Queen’s coffin and catafalque but was quickly taken down to the floor by the police officers who were standing guard.

The individual was immediately removed from the hall but the sudden commotion left mourners understandably looking on in a state of shock. Long queues of people have been making their way through the Hall all day long, getting a final look at the coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and pay their last respects as the late monarch lies in state.

🚨 Footage of man attempting to attack the Coffin of #QueenElizabeth at Westminster abbey pic.twitter.com/zT0iE6PMx5 — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 17, 2022

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Around 22:00hrs officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance. He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody”, as reported by itv.com.

Earlier this evening, King Charles III had led his three siblings in the historical Vigil of the Princes. Accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and prince Edward they stood silently guarding their mother’s coffin for 15 minutes.

