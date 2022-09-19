By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 9:42

159 people evacuated from Russian school following bomb scare Credit: Telegram @Bazabazon

A total of 159 people had to be evacuated from a Russian school because of a fake explosive. The “dynamite” was found in a rubbish bin by junior high school students, as reported on Monday, September 19.

The fake explosive was found in the courtyard of Russian school No 38 in Khabarovsk . The management decided to evacuate all schoolchildren and also called the police and dog handlers to the spot.

While the students were reportedly in a frenzy during the break, police specialists examined the “explosive” and concluded that it was a dummy and posed no danger.

It turned out that a fake IED had been brought to the yard by primary school pupils.

They had found the dynamite while rummaging through the rubbish and had left it in the yard without a second thought.

And there it was spotted by someone from the school staff. The police ordered a check and the pupils were asked to play somewhere far away from the rubbish bin next time, as reported by Russian news agency Baza.

The news follows reports that Russia has reportedly launched a missile strike on the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, as reported on Monday, September 19.

Russia’s alleged missile strike on the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant was reported by Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom who stated:

“⚠️⚠️⚠️ Racist terrorists shelled the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant – the missile fell 300 meters from the nuclear reactors”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.