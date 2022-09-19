By Matthew Roscoe • 19 September 2022 • 10:07

A Night At The Oscar’s charity gala at El Oceano Beach Hotel, Malaga. Image: El Oceano Beach Hotel

ON Tuesday, September 20, Malaga’s El Oceano Beach Hotel are excited to present A Night At The Oscar’s charity gala.

The event at the El Oceano Beach Hotel is supported by well-known event companies YPC Events and Balloon Man Spain.

It will be a night to remember with the talented DJ Pedro, Leo Sax, Bespoke Live Productions’ performers and sensational Gary Poole, as seen on The Voice! Magic Mirror Marbella will also be attending alongside Simon Duggan to capture the photos of the night.

Thanks to Proshakers, our guests will be welcomed on arrival with a delicious cocktail, then enjoy a glass of cava and a 3-course meal, all for €60 a ticket.

The chosen charity is AVOI, a charity that supports children and their families going through cancer. Their mission is to ensure the children live their best lives whilst going through such a difficult time.

AVOI not only supports children’s cancer research but offers support on the ward as well as organising football teams, summer camps and family days out.

This night is not only to raise money but to raise awareness of how important it is to donate bone marrow. It’s easy to get checked and find out if you could be a matching donor!

Get in touch with Rosie Weston-Taylor, our driving force, bringing the community together on +34 722 20 29 01. Book a ticket and join us for a night to remember.

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”

