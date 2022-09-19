By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 15:10

Almeria highlights work of municipal nursery as a source of research and knowledge. Image: Almeria Town Hall

The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, highlighted the work of the municipal nursery during a visit on Sunday, September 18.



The area covers over 7,000 square metres, more than half of which is dedicated to the cultivation or production of plants.

The Mayoress said: “We aspire to it being a space for the management of native plants and to make gardening more sustainable.”

“In addition we want it to have the potential to play a didactic and educational role, bringing it closer to the whole population and especially to schools.”

The Mayoress added that she was “proud to have so many professionals involved in making Almeria a much greener city.”

The municipal nursery carries out various research initiatives through an agreement signed with the University of Almeria. The aim is to consolidate the area in the management of native plants.

In addition to this, there are various awareness-raising campaigns and other training courses, especially with groups and educational centres.

