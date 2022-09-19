By Chris King • 19 September 2022 • 3:34

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Ukraine Gov

An explosion in a hotel in the Luhansk region city of Svatovo is reported to have killed or injured at least 200 Russian soldiers.

As reported by Flash News on Sunday, September 18, according to Serhii Gaidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, at least 200 Russian soldiers were either killed or injured in an explosion at a hotel in the Luhansk region city of Svatovo in Ukraine.

Gaidai added that the Russian military was jamming communications and population control messages in the Luhansk region. It is also deploying more forces to the front line he said.

⚡️About 200 soldiers of the Russian army were killed in Svatovo tonight after an explosion in a hotel, Serhii Gaidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said. — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 18, 2022

In his nightly address to the nation, posted on his official Telegram channel, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the citizens: “Izyum, Balakliya, Kup’yansk and Kharkiv region, in general, are the cities and communities that we liberated. These words sound now. They sound everywhere”.

He continued: “Mariupol, Melitopol, and Kherson are also sounding, but they will sound even more often and louder when we free them. Donetsk, Horlivka, and Luhansk – and they will sound. Dzhankoy, Yevpatoria, and Yalta too”.

“Some people think that after some victories we have a lull. But this is not a lull, it is preparation. We don’t talk about other people’s things. Only our words, Ukrainian words, are heard. Every morning, every day, every evening, every night – for 207 days. Thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine”, he added.

“Thanks to the Special Operations Forces, thanks to the GUR, thanks to the SBU, thanks to the Terrodefense, thanks to the border guards and the entire system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – from the National Guard and National Police to the State Emergency Service”, Zelynskyy concluded, as reported by Flash News.