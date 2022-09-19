Big Eyes Coin: The revolutionary Metaverse Token to rival heavyweights Decentraland and ApeCoin

By EWN • 19 September 2022 • 12:07

Metaverse tokens Decentraland (MANA) and ApeCoin (APE) are attracting interest from the crypto community; However, the crypto debutant, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), could upstage them.

The term “metaverse” is increasingly gaining traction across the online community. Despite its limited adoption, the technology is rapidly attracting the attention of crypto and tech enthusiasts. So, what is this metaverse exactly?

The metaverse is a parallel virtual environment/world where people can exist, reside, socialize, and interact using digital identities (avatars). Many people within the tech and blockchain space have dubbed it the future of human relationships and business transactions across many industries.

The fact that metaverse projects are still relatively new is excellent news. Because of the reduced coin pricing, almost everyone can now purchase coins.

But what metaverse tokens are worth buying?

The best metaverse tokens to purchase are those that have proven utility, performance, or strong financial and community support. Below are three metaverse cryptocurrencies demonstrating a combination of these qualities.

Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is among the most popular metaverse crypto platforms. Launched in 2020, its native token, MANA, saw considerable growth thanks largely to the NFT mania.

As a result, several NFT owners started using the crypto platform to display their NFTs. But Decentraland (MANA) offers more than just NFTs.

Decentraland (MANA) is an Ethereum-based virtual environment that offers users access to a 3D world. Its main concept is the development of virtual games, digital real estate, and other virtual assets.

Users can create their wildest imaginations in this virtual world, from scenes and villages to establishments and space adventures. Additionally, users can use the MANA token to buy, sell, or exchange LAND plots (nonfungible digital assets).

At the time of writing, MANA’s performance isn’t stellar because of the recent cryptocurrency market collapse. However, don’t write it off just yet. Its astounding $1.5 billion market capitalization ranks it among the top three largest metaverse cryptocurrencies.

BUY BIG EYES COIN NOW!

ApeCoin

ApeCoin (APE) is an Ethereum-based utility and governance token. It was introduced in March 2022 and functions as the official native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFT collections.

Distributed to BAYC and MAYC holders as a “reward” for their NFT ownership, ApeCoin (APE) grants holders governance rights in the APE ecosystem. Additionally, it gives users access to exclusive products and services on the ApeCoin ecosystem.

BAYC and MAYC have been around for a while. Their popularity is also sky-high, undoubtedly penetrating the public’s consciousness. As a result, many high-profile individuals own some of these premium digital assets.

The recent release of ApeCoin’s APE token added another ape-based asset to the cryptocurrency market, and this might yet hold enormous promise in the future.

The utility of the APE token has influenced its market value. At the time of writing, the token has a market cap of $1.7 billion and ranks 37th on Coinmarketcap.

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the new big cryptocurrency in the metaverse space. It is a community-driven token that seeks to transfer wealth to the DeFi ecosystem.

Being a community-driven project, its developers aim to launch several events and activities to attract more people and energize its ecosystem. One example of such activities is the NFT Sushi Crew.

The initiative will host holders of Big Eyes-inspired NFTs. The idea is to create an environment for them to collaborate and participate in community events and gatherings.

BUY BIG EYES COIN NOW!

Finally, as NFTs play a critical role in the metaverse, Big Eyes hopes to rank an NFT collection among the top ten projects in the metaverse space.

Final Take

The number of existing metaverses in the blockchain industry is growing rapidly due to numerous new projects. However, some stand out from the rest and show great promise.

Considering blockchain and cryptocurrencies are deeply ingrained in the metaverse concept, buying into any of the projects above may be a wise move. Plus, the hype surrounding the metaverse concept seems to be gaining momentum.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale is ongoing and ending soon, so now may be the ideal time to buy into this new cryptocurrency before it makes a bang.

Buy Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/?section=buy

Official Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored