By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 12:32

Bosnia and Herzegovina leader defends Russian "special operation" in Ukraine Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik defended the Russian “special operation” in Ukraine, in an interview with Russian state media TASS, as reported on Monday, September 19.

Speaking on the Russian “special operation” in Ukraine, the top Bosnia and Herzegovina official stated:

“For many years the West did not react to the extermination of the Russian population in Ukraine, there were daily murders and bombings in Donbass.”

“The West had prepared an offensive against Luhansk and Donetsk with Ukrainian forces, trained their units, and sent a significant number of its own mercenaries.”

“All this was clear, and Russia was forced to retaliate. But the way it does it is very different from the way the Americans have done it in many parts of the world, not counting civilian casualties.”

“Russia is conducting a special operation whose purpose is indeed to destroy the enemy, but it carries out its mission so that there are as few casualties as possible.”

Speaking on a speech given by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dodik stated:

“We all remember President Putin’s warning at the Munich Conference that Russia cannot look calmly at the approach to its borders and will never allow it.”

“All those long-standing warnings were not taken seriously. But it is here (in Europe ) the West can behave impudently with us, the Serbs, cut off oil, impose sanctions, but Russia is a different story, this impudence will not go well with it. Russia had to retaliate,” he insisted.

The news follows reports that Ukraine’s Armed Forces have reportedly destroyed a Russian Wagner mercenary base in the Luhansk region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

