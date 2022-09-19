By Chris King • 19 September 2022 • 21:35

Massive fire breaks out at Guaragao oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela

A huge fire is raging at the Guaragao oil refinery in the port city of Puerto La Cruz in Venezuela.

A huge blaze has broken out at the Guaragao oil refinery which is located in the port city of Puerto La Cruz, in Anzoategui State, Venezuela. In video footage uploaded on social media, thick plumes of black smoke can be seen rising into the sky.

Local media has reported that the cause of the blaze was a lightning strike on the refinery. Firefighters are currently battling the fire and there have been no reports of casualties. Residents in the vicinity of the facility have reportedly been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

#19Sep #Anzoategui #Incendio @MariaGMonagas: Según información del periodista @JoseCamacho13 el incidente de la refinería de Guaraguao en Puerto La Cruz se produjo "cuando un rayo impactó en una de las lagunas de almacenamiento crudo". pic.twitter.com/sNHJtjTv54 — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) September 19, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Massive fire reported at the Guaragao oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz, #Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/RAQc7V38j5 — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 19, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

