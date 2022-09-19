By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 8:14

BREAKING NEWS: Five Chinese warships take to Taiwan Strait following escalating tensions Credit: Igor Grochev/Shutterstock.com

Five Chinese warships are allegedly sailing though the Taiwan Strait following months of escalating tensions, as reported on Monday, September 19.

“Five Chinese warships are now sailing in the Taiwan Strait,” read a Tweet posted by Al-Arabiya media.

Al-Arabiya: 5 Chinese warships are now sailing in the Taiwan Strait. https://t.co/vArJymhYkp — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) September 19, 2022

The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

China continued live-fire military exercises in a bid to intimidate Taiwan as tensions continued to escalate following US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, as reported on Friday, August 12.

China state-affiliated media shared the plans of the live-fire exercises set to intimidate Taiwan on Twitter:

“China will conduct live-fire shooting exercises in the Bohai Sea from August 12 to 10 am on August 18. Entry will be prohibited, said Tangshan Maritime Safety Administration on Thursday.”

To which one user replied: “What’s that supposed to do, intimidate ? Or is it gunna be what Putin did, invade and Lie when he did? 🤬🤬🤬 despicable either way.”

What’s that supposed to do, intimidate ? Or is it gunna be what Putin did, invade and Lie when he did? 🤬🤬🤬 despicable either way. — Cynthia Rayford (@Cynthiao47) August 12, 2022

The extension of military exercises came shortly after Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China published a white paper titled “The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunification in the New Era” on Wednesday, August 10.

