By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 14:31

Busy autumn Itinerary for Costa Blanca Crescendo International Choir. Image: Alex Kurov/Shutterstock.com

Crescendo International Choir has many concerts planned this season including several with the Royal British Legion.



The first one is to be held with the Royal British Legion (RBL) in Benidorm and will take place Saturday, October 15, at 7:00 at the Don Poncho Hotel.

On Friday, November 11, Crescendo will be performing with the RBL at the Plaza de Constitucion in Torrevieja for a Poppy Day remembrance service. The time of the event will be publicised later.

In the month of December, two Crescendo and RBL concerts are planned.

One will be held Friday, December 9, in the San Fulgencio Teatro while on Friday, December 16, both groups will perform Christmas music together in the evening at the main plaza in Torrevieja.

In addition, Crescendo International Choir plans at least three public concerts of its own. The first will take place at Salt Church in Los Montesinos on November 26 at 6:00.PM.

Concerts are also planned for Saturday evening, December 10, in Benijofar as well as Saturday, December 17, at La Siesta Church in Torrevieja.

If you are interested in joining Crescendo, see the Crescendo website at crescendo-choir.com

The choir would be delighted to have more male singers, especially basses. The choir includes sopranos, altos, tenors and basses.

The group sings a variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English and Spanish.

Choir rehearsals began September 5 and will continue until June 2023.

Rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel Restaurant in Los Montesinos on Mondays between 5:45.PM to 8:00.PM.

All singers are welcome!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.