Car bomb kills Russian collaborator in charge of interrogating prisoners in Ukraine’s Melitopol

By Chris King • 19 September 2022 • 4:26

Image of car bomb incident in Melitopol. Credit: [email protected]

Denys Stefankov, a former Ukrainian police officer turned Russian collaborator was blown up by a car bomb in the city of Melitopol.

As reported by Flash News, Denys Stefankov, a former Ukrainian police officer who defected to work for the Russian occupiers in the city of Melitopol was allegedly the target of a car bomb that exploded on Sunday, Saturday 18. The blast is said to have occurred in the yard of an apartment block in the city centre.

According to local media reports in Melitopol, Stefankov was the head of the rapid response department in the city. He is alleged to have been the person in charge of interrogating Ukrainian prisoners. It was suggested that his vehicle was targeted by the Ukrainian security forces (FSB).

Posting on Telegram, Ivan Federov, the mayor of Melitopol wrote: “A powerful explosion in the courtyard of Melitopol high-rise building in the city centre is a probable result of the FSB cleansing. According to preliminary data, in the course of the ‘showdown’ they wanted to eliminate one of the collaborators -police officers – the so-called ‘head of the GBR of the people’s police'”.

He continued: “Denis Stefankov is one of 118 traitor policemen, against whom we were preparing to seize all their real and personal property. Everyone who betrayed Ukraine should be clear: Russia does not need you. After you are used, you will turn into expendable material”.

⚡️ Consequences of the detonation of an explosive device in the car of the "people's militia" employee Denys Stefankov, who, according to local media, headed the rapid response department and was responsible for interrogating prisoners. Video from local social networks. pic.twitter.com/j7NzHlMsHF — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 18, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.