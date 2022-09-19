Did Sweden nearly sell Greenland to Donald Trump as a new book claims

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 September 2022 • 17:17

Claims that Sweden nearly did sell Greenland to Donald Trump have been denied by the country’s foreign ministry after a new book made the claim.

The denials came on Monday, September 19 after a new book, ‘The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” claimed the Danish government instructed its ambassador to discuss the possibility of the US buying Greenland.

Among the claims in the book is that Denmark lost its nerve after Donald Trump said publicly back in August 2019 that he was going to buy Greenland.

Then Swedish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was said to have called the offer “absurd”, a rebuttal that led to Trump cancelling a visit to the country.

The book furthermore claims that talks had been ongoing for several months before Trump made the claim.

Denying the claims in the book a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can clearly deny that, as claimed by the New York Times, there have been discussions about the purchase of Greenland between the then American administration and Denmark’s ambassador in Washington prior to President Trump’s announcement.”

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who was fired by Trump in September 2019, issued a statement that suggested the claim may be true. He said: “If only Trump had kept his mouth shut, we could have found something out. But the opportunity disappeared, it disappeared completely.”

According to the book’s authors, Trump claimed he got the idea to buy Greenland after looking at a map saying: “I am a property developer.

“I look at a street corner and say: “I’ll have to have that business as part of the building I want to build.” Etc. This is not so different.”

The audacious claims are not unlike Trump, however proving whether Sweden nearly tried to sell Greenland to him is another issue and one that is perhaps less plausible.

