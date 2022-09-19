Germany still trying to find a way for gas to stay affordable

By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 17:06

German Finance Minister, Christian Linder. Image: penofoto/Shutterstock.com

The German Finance Minister, Christian Linder, confirmed his hope on Monday, September 19.

The Finance Minister for Germany explained that he was still looking at ways to ensure gas prices remained affordable for the people in his country, according to Reuters.

He added that he was still awaiting recommendations from a group of experts.

When asked about a cap on gas prices, Christian Linder said: “We have developed this commission, but proposals within the federal government are also being considered further, so it has not been completely outsourced.”

The minister also said that the Federal government had established a commission tasked to slow down the growth of gas prices.

The German government has already recommended citizens try to reduce the consumption of electricity, water and gas during winter.

