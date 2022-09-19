Give Orihuela (Alicante) produce a try at Alicante City’s Gastronomic Fair

By Linda Hall • 19 September 2022 • 14:44

GASTRONOMIC FAIR: Orihuela’s mayor Carolina Gracia confirmed the city’s presence at Alicante City event Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA will be present at the Fourth Gastronomic Fair in Alicante City between September 23 and 26.

The 80-square metre Orihuela stand at the IFA trade fair centre will be promoting local products, produce and dishes, announced the city’s mayor Maria Garcia, accompanied by Pilar Caselles and Alvaro Tortosa who are showcasing their specialities at the fair.

As well as the area’s cured, dried and fresh sausages, visitors can see and sample traditional Vega Baja dishes like Arroz y Costra – a type of paella baked in the oven – together with seafood paella, and paella with rabbit.

Cakes, pastries and confectionery including the Monas eaten at Easter, Moorish-influenced Almojabanas and madeleines made by the nuns in local convents, will all be featured.

There will also be a chance to sample oil made from olives harvested from the olive trees that grow in the city’s palm forest and the local Altos de Orihuela wine, Gracia announced.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.