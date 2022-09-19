Historic spaceflight involving US and Russian astronauts to launch this week from Kazakhstan

By Chris King • 19 September 2022 • 2:56

Image of a Soyuz space rocket. Credit: [email protected]

US and Russian astronauts will blast off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan this week in the historic first cross-flight between NASA and Roscosmos.

As reported by the BNN Newsroom, Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, announced this Sunday, September 18, that a NASA team has arrived in Kazakhstan at the Russia-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The team has travelled to Kazakhstan ahead of the scheduled flight to the International Space Station (ISS) this Wednesday, September 21.

JUST IN: Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday said that a NASA team has arrived at the Russia-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/3jRRJFxvr7 — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 19, 2022

The joint spaceflight will involve two Russian cosmonauts along with US astronaut Frank Rubio. “A US delegation arrived in Baikonur to participate in the first cross-flight events on a Soyuz spacecraft – a NASA representative and a relative of US astronaut Frank Rubio”, said a Roscosmos statement.

Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin are the two cosmonauts taking part in this latest launch to the ISS. It will be the first time that a US astronaut has launched in a Russian spacecraft, with this one being a Soyuz MS-22. The delegation has reportedly already participated in the rollout of a Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle onto the cosmodrome’s launch pad.

NASA and Roscosmos reached an agreement over this so-called cross-flight sharing programme. It entails US astronauts flying in a Russian spacecraft, and then later this Autumn, the second such seat-sharing flight in the programme is expected to take place.

It will involve a US Crew Dragon spacecraft and it is anticipated that Anna Kikina, Russia’s only active female cosmonaut, will be on that flight, as reported by newstracklive.com.

