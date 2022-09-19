By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 13:57

International Painting Competition 'Palmeral de Orihuela'. Image: Orihuela Town Hall

The Councillor for the Environment, Patricia Menarguez, confirmed that the first international painting competition “Palmeral de Orihuela” is to be held on October 15.

Patricia confirmed: “During the day the artists, who wish, can come to the BIC and capture on canvas what their eyes can see.”

“The themes of the paintings will be exclusively those related to the Palmeral de Orihuela, their interpretation being free.”

The Councillor added: “Various painting techniques can be used, such as oil, acrylic, watercolour, pastel, mixed media.”

If you would like to enter fill out the form on: www.palmeraldeorihuela.com

The competition includes three prizes, which will be awarded on the day of the event; the first prize of €1,500, the second prize of €750 euros and the third prize of €500 euros.

Afterwards, an exhibition will be held at the Interpretation Centre with the winning and runner-up entries.

