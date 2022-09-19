By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 7:49

Kyrgyzstan withdraws troops from border with Tajikistan following multiple skirmishes Credit: Collab Media/Shutterstock.com

Kyrgyzstan’s Border Service reported the withdrawal of its troops from the border with Tajikistan on Sunday, September 18.

According to the Kyrgyzstan Border Service, the decision to withdraw its troops from the Tajikistan border came after the two countries’ law enforcement agencies “are ensuring public order in border areas and are carrying out joint patrolling” of the road connecting the Tajik cities of Khudzhand and Kanibadam and

The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security stated:

“Under the existing agreements, additional forces and weapons are being withdrawn from the state border to the places of their permanent deployment.”

It also said that as of 10.pm local time the situation at the border sections in the Batken and Osh regions “continues to be tense with a tendency toward stabilisation.”

The news follows reports of the military of Tajikistan allegedly seizing an administrative building in Kyrgyzstan, as reported on Friday, September 16.

Video footage showing the military of Tajikistan allegedly seizing an administrative building in Kyrgyzstan was shared on Twitter:

“It is being reported that the #Tajik military allegedly seized an administrative building on the territory of #Kyrgyzstan.”

It is being reported that the #Tajik military allegedly seized an administrative building on the territory of #Kyrgyzstan. pic.twitter.com/QifOmyEXY2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 16, 2022

The news came after the Kyrgyzstan parliament reportedly held an emergency session after fighting with Tajikistan continues, as reported on Friday, September 16.

“The Kyrgyz parliament holds an emergency session to discuss the military escalation on the border with Tajikistan.”

The Kyrgyz parliament holds an emergency session to discuss the military escalation on the border with Tajikistan. https://t.co/9cJBCmraOw — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) September 16, 2022

“Tajik border guards: a soldier was killed and 3 others were wounded as a result of the Kyrgyz shelling on the Tajik border posts.”

Tajik border guards: a soldier was killed and 3 others were wounded as a result of the Kyrgyz shelling on the Tajik border posts. https://t.co/GJStQtyn9O — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) September 16, 2022

“#Kyrgyzstan and #Tajikistan have agreed to a cease-fire on the border, but residents of border areas report that shelling continues.”

#Kyrgyzstan and #Tajikistan have agreed to a cease-fire on the border, but residents of border areas report that shelling continues. pic.twitter.com/d3KaVZpywI — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 16, 2022

Further videos of escalating tensions were published on Twitter:

Fighting along the border between Kyrgyzstan 🇰🇬 and Tajikistan 🇹🇯 intensifies Authorities say two ceasefire attempts have failed https://t.co/lWZ9VfRirk pic.twitter.com/3kbuxMFMeT — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) September 16, 2022

Heavy clashes this morning between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the border area. pic.twitter.com/u6Mqa2Qa6N — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@tinso_ww) September 16, 2022

