By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 18:03
La Vila Joiosa's The Dream of the Silk Road Dream exhibition. Image: Ayuntament La Vila Joiosa
The exhibition is by renowned Chinese artist, Baoren Li. All the works in the exhibition are created using the traditional Chinese ink technique.
The artist does not seek to depict reality but to evoke atmospheres that lead us to encounter the main themes of traditional Chinese painting, such as the Chinese horoscope, the seasons, animals and plants, and calligraphy.
The exhibition is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00.AM until 7:00.PM.
