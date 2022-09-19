By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 18:03

La Vila Joiosa's The Dream of the Silk Road Dream exhibition. Image: Ayuntament La Vila Joiosa

From September 20 until January 15, 2023, The Dream of the Silk Road exhibition is being held at the Vila Museu, Calle Colon, 57 in La Vila Joiosa



The exhibition is by renowned Chinese artist, Baoren Li. All the works in the exhibition are created using the traditional Chinese ink technique.

The artist does not seek to depict reality but to evoke atmospheres that lead us to encounter the main themes of traditional Chinese painting, such as the Chinese horoscope, the seasons, animals and plants, and calligraphy.

The exhibition is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00.AM until 7:00.PM.

