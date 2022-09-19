Los Cerrillos excited to celebrate first fiestas

By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 16:11

Los Cerrillos neighbourhood celebrates first fiestas in honour of San Miguel. Image: Borja Town Hall

From Friday, September 23, until Sunday 25, Los Cerrillos will celebrate its first patron saint activities in honour of San Miguel



Berja Town Hall is finalising preparations for the festivities with the following itinerary:

Friday, September 23

8:00.PM – The celebrations will commence with the firing of rockets and the exhibition of San Miguel Arcangel in the Ave María which is the historic building located in Calle Fuente de la Higuera.

9:15.PM – There will be a reading of the proclamation by Jose Antonio Cabrera Lopez

9:30.PM – The crowning of the Queen and Ladies of the fiestas

10:00.PM – Performance by the Esmeralda Fajardo Academy

11:00.PM – Performance by ‘Dj Lluyo’

Saturday, September 24

2:00.PM – Feria del Mediodía will begin, with DJ Robles providing the entertainment.

4:00.PM – A dessert competition will be held, with prizes for the three best desserts

5:30.PM – Traditional games and snacks for children

7:00.PM – The motorbike ribbon race will start

7:00.PM – Floral offering to San Miguel will begin at the Ave María

9:00.PM – Entertainment by the Trio Sureste

11:00.PM – Performance by Sara Ramos Dance Academy will perform

12:00.PM – Another performance by the Trío Sureste

1:50.AM – Currucos with chocolate

Sunday, September 25

12:00.PM – Mascot Competition

2:00.PM – Midday Fair ‘Feria del Mediodia’

4:.00.PM – Bicycle Race

6:30.PM – The image of San Miguel Arcángel will leave the Ave María to be taken to the fairgrounds

7:00.PM – The Holy Mass in honour of San Miguel Arcangel will be celebrated, presided over by the parish priest of Berja, Antonio Flores, and sung by the Ritmo Flamenco choir

8:00.PM – The solemn procession of praise to San Miguel Arcangel will start, accompanied by the “Banda de Cornetas y Tambores Nuestra Senora de Gador” (Our Lady of Gador with the Horns and Drums Band)

10:00.PM – Performance by singer Eva Collado will perform

12:00.PM – Fireworks display to end the fiestas

