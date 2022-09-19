By Matthew Roscoe • 19 September 2022 • 16:25

Luhansk People's Republic head urged to hold immediate referendum regarding entry into Russian Federation. Image: Millenius/Shutterstock.com

THE Public Chamber of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) has urged LNR head Leonid Pasechnik to immediately hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation, as reported on Monday, September 19.

The Luhansk People’s Republic head was urged to hold an immediate referendum to recognise LNR as part of the Russian Federation.

“The Public Chamber of the Luhansk People’s Republic puts forward an initiative to immediately hold a referendum on recognising the Luhansk People’s Republic as a subject of the Russian Federation,” according to a statement available to TASS.

“Becoming a part of the Russian Federation will secure the territory of the LNR and open new opportunities for its recovery,” the LNR OP’s said to Pasechnik.

This comes months after a plenary session of the Luhansk People’s Republics’ parliamentary chamber unanimously approved the decision to hold a referendum to join the Russian Federation.

On Friday, July 15, Denys Miroshnichenko, chairman of the LNR People’s Council and head of the executive committee of the Peace to Luhansk Region public movement, stated:

“There is a request from ordinary citizens, from those people who appeal to the public, appeal to us in the deputy corps, appeal to colleagues from the State Duma, about a very important and trembling moment – about holding a referendum on the LNR becoming part of the Russian Federation.”

“We could not stand aside on this issue. We created an initiative group which will work in this direction. On our part, we suggest setting up a public headquarters for the referendum in Luhansk.”

