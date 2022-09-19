Married couple drown at a beach in the Alicante town of Torrevieja

By Chris King • 19 September 2022 • 20:33

Image of La Mata beach in Torrevieja. Credit: Google maps - https://www.google.pt/maps/place/La+mata/@38.0260982,-0.6947263,3a,75y,90t/data=!3m8!1e2!3m6!1sAF1QipNLRA4ls_YlK6AN1v0fooBL6OPGhQPpwiazrpXd!2e10!3e12!6shttps:%2F%2Flh5.googleusercontent.com%2Fp%2FAF1QipNLRA4ls_YlK6AN1v0fooBL6OPGhQPpwiazrpXd%3Dw203-h270-k-no!7i3024!8i4032!4m5!3m4!1s0xd63a9f627adb9dd:0x613c3649c30d5acf!8m2!3d38.0260982!4d-0.6947263?hl=en-GB&ucbcb=1

A married couple drowned at a beach in the La Mata area of Torrevieja in Alicante province.

As reported by the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of the Diputacion de Alicante, a married couple drowned while bathing today, Monday, September 19, at a beach in the Alicante municipality of Torrevieja.

The incident occurred in the La Mata district and reportedly involved a 56-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman. It is believed they became trapped by a strong current in the sea and were subsequently unable to get out of the water.

Several beachgoers noticed that the couple was in difficulty and attempting to get back to the shoreline. Four of these brave people raced into the sea and swam out to them, eventually managing to pull the couple back to the beach.

The Generalitat’s Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) confirmed that emergency services were immediately deployed to the beach after receiving a request for medical assistance. These included firefighters from the Provincial Consortium and two SAMU and Basic Life Support (SVB) units, complete with a team of medics.

They performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres on the two individuals, but without success. Both of them were subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.