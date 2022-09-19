By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 14:13
Montgo Golf Society at Oliva Nova Golf Course. Image: Montgo Golf Society
The reason for non-qualifying was because Oliva Nova Golf Course greens have just undergone maintenance but nonetheless, members returned some very good scores.
Today’s winner was the old veteran, John Day, with a fine score of 37 points.
In second place was George Braddick with 36 points beating Steve Blewitt into 3rd place on countback.
Nearest the pin prizes went to Mick Farmer on the 5th and Keith Cottrell on the 18th.
Again this week Montgo Golf Society had no two’s, so the stock of coveted Montgo balls remains intact.
Next week’s competition is the MGS Decanter which is sponsored by Neil and Marian Carter.
It is advisable to book early to avoid disappointment.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
