By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 14:13

Montgo Golf Society at Oliva Nova Golf Course. Image: Montgo Golf Society

The Society played a non-qualifying Stableford competition on Friday, September 16.



The reason for non-qualifying was because Oliva Nova Golf Course greens have just undergone maintenance but nonetheless, members returned some very good scores.

Today’s winner was the old veteran, John Day, with a fine score of 37 points.

In second place was George Braddick with 36 points beating Steve Blewitt into 3rd place on countback.

Nearest the pin prizes went to Mick Farmer on the 5th and Keith Cottrell on the 18th.

Again this week Montgo Golf Society had no two’s, so the stock of coveted Montgo balls remains intact.

Next week’s competition is the MGS Decanter which is sponsored by Neil and Marian Carter.

It is advisable to book early to avoid disappointment.

