By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 15:24

More than 100 players participate in the golf tournament at Alboran Golf. Image: Almeria Town Hall

Alboran Golf, the municipal course managed by Almería City Council in El Toyo, hosted the tournament ‘One year to go to Solheim.’



The event which took place on Sunday, September 18, is the prelude to the prestigious Solheim Cup golf tournament, a women’s competition to be held next year in Malaga.

The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez: said: “Thanks to this tournament, golf lovers can see the prestigious cup up close”.

She also highlighted the fact that the event was being held at Alboran Golf confirming that it is, “a course with the capacity to host top-level competitions, which is extremely important for the city”.

The Mayoress added: “I encourage the people of Almeria to come and play on this golf course, which is 100 per cent sustainable, and to sign up children to the municipal golf school.”

This amateur tournament promotes the aforementioned Solheim Cup, the biennial competition that will bring together the best golfers in Europe and the United States from September 22 to 25, 2023, in the capital of Malaga.

It will be the first time that Spain has hosted this renowned event, which takes place on alternating American and European courses.

The event is similar to the Ryder in the men’s category and will be held for the eighteenth time in 2023.

