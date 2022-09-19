By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 19:02

Nearly two hundred people join Almeria's Sustainable Cycle Ride. Image: Image: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

As part of the activities organised for European Mobility Week Almeria organised a Cycle Ride on Sunday, September 18



The event consisted of a ten-kilometre bike ride through the Vega de Aca to the beach and back, all in a fun family atmosphere.

In addition to enjoying the ride, there were various workshops for youngsters and areas for advice and maintenance of bicycles.

The Mayoress of Almeria, María Vazquez, confirmed that: “I think that activities like this are very interesting to promote, especially among children, very healthy sporting values that encourage sustainable mobility, which is the aim of this Mobility Week.”

The Mayoress also added that in the city “we have more than 80 kilometres of cycle lanes and the City Council will continue to support sustainable mobility, electric transport and everything that involves the elimination of the carbon footprint and the impact of climate change on cities.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.