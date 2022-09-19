HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 19 September 2022 • 11:17

WATCH: Shocking footage of police car stopping suspect's moped which bursts into flames. Image: @DailyLoud/Twitter

A SHOCKING video circulating online shows the moment police in the US drove in front of a ‘shots fired incident’ suspect travelling on a moped and it bursting into flames.

The video shows the moment a moped driver, who was suspected of being the perpetrator of a ‘shots fired incident’, slammed into a police car while trying to flee officers, where the moped then bursts into flames.

According to reports, the incident happened in New York.

The suspect is believed to be 34-year-old.

One person wrote on Twitter: “🤣🤣 this reminds me of Spongebob for some reason.”

While another person shared a video of the Spongebob incident: “Damn, I hope the moped ride is ok… That being said, I’m dying cuz that moped really went like…”

“All the people on here not understanding the moped was being chased by cops. The Police SUV happened to be ahead of them and pulled out to stop the moped. Everything after that is on the moped,” said another person.

It is unknown when the incident actually took place but the video of the shocking scene is still being shared online as of Monday, September 19.

As if a video of a rollerblader being manhandled by police during a Royal Convoy in London over the weekend.

The video shared late on Sunday, September 18 shows the rollerblader being strongly manhandled by police for skating towards the Royal Convoy in England’s capital of London as people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the mourning royals.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

