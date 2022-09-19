By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 14:05

President of Ukraine signs decree on creation of 15 military administrations in Kherson region Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has signed a decree on the creation of 15 military administrations in the Kherson region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

Ukraine’s latest decree on the creation of 15 military administrations in the Kherson region was published on the President’s official website, stating:

“DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE №658/2022”

“On the establishment of military administrations of settlements in Kherson region”

“Pursuant to the Law of Ukraine “On the Legal Regime of Martial Law”, I hereby decree”

1. To establish:

Askania-Nova settlement military administration of Kakhovka district of Kherson region;

Borozenska village military administration of Beryslav district of Kherson region;

Velykokopanivska village military administration of Kherson district of Kherson region;

Velyklepetivka settlement military administration of Kakhovka district of Kherson region;

Verkhnyorohachytsia settlement military administration of Kakhovka district, Kherson region;

Hornostaivka settlement military administration of Kakhovka district, Kherson region;

Zelenopodske village military administration of Kakhovka district, Kherson region;

Kalynivka settlement military administration of Beryslav district, Kherson region;

Mylivka village military administration of Beryslav district, Kherson region;

Myrnenska settlement military administration of Skadovsk district, Kherson region;

Novomykolaivka village military administration of Skadovsk district, Kherson region;

Novotroyitske settlement military administration of Henichesk district, Kherson region;

Stanislavske village military administration of Kherson district of Kherson region;

Kherson city military administration of Kherson district of Kherson region;

Jubilee village military administration of Kherson district of Kherson region.

“2. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kherson Regional State Administration shall take measures related to the establishment of the military administrations mentioned in Article 1 of this Decree in accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On the Legal Regime of Martial Law”.”

“3. This Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.”

“President of Ukraine V.Zelenskyy”

The news comes after reports that Ukraine’s Armed Forces have reportedly destroyed a Russian Wagner mercenary base in the Luhansk region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

