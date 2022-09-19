Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in the big derby match to stay top of LaLiga

By Chris King • 19 September 2022 • 0:54

Image of Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. Credit: [email protected]

Real Madrid stay top of LaLiga after a fine victory away from home against their cross-city rivals Atletico in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid made the short journey across the Spanish capital city this Sunday, September 18, to face Atletico in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. A brilliant 2-1 victory means Carlo Ancelotti’s men now have six wins out of six so far this season and remain two points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga Santander with maximum points.

Aurelien Tchouameni was the provider after just 18 minutes as he scooped the ball through to Rodrygo. The Brazilian met it on the half-volley to send a cannonball shot straight into the Atletico net beyond Oblak.

Federico Valverde was on hand to double the lead in the 36th minute, putting the rebound into the goal after Vinicius Jr hit the post with his original effort. At this point, the reigning champions were flying, and looked unstoppable.

With just seven minutes remaining, Mario Hermoso pulled one back for the home side. Antoine Griezmann sent a corner into the box and Hermoso somehow managed to deflect the ball past Thibaut Courtois with his shoulder after the Belgian keeper totally missed the cross.

GET IN!!!! Hermoso's header makes it 1-2. pic.twitter.com/su2Ys0SVp9 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 18, 2022

Things suddenly went from bad to worse for the goalscorer. Hermoso picked up a yellow for a pointless shove on Dani Carvajal in the 89th minute. Just two minutes later, as he waited for another corner from Griezmann, this time he pushed Dani Ceballos. and the ref produced a red card.

A wonderful victory for Los Blancos was sadly marred by alleged racial incidents involving Vinicius Jr. It is believed that Atleti fans indulged in racial chants outside the stadium before the match. Objects were then allegedly thrown at the young Brazilian after Real Madrid scored with alleged racial songs also being aimed at the player towards the end of the game.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.