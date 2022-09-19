By Matthew Roscoe • 19 September 2022 • 10:44
WATCH: Footage of rollerblader manhandled by police during Royal Convoy in London divides opinion. Image: @lowkeyonline/Twitter
The video shared late on Sunday, September 18 shows the rollerblader being strongly manhandled by police for skating towards the Royal Convoy in England’s capital of London as people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the mourning royals.
The viral video, which has been retweeted over 5k times and has amassed thousands of comments, shows a young lad on his rollerblades hurtling towards the convoy before being tackled by police.
In the video, the skater conveys his innocence as the police officers dogpile him.
Pressed up against the bottom of a guard railing, the man has his neck pressed down upon by one officer while other officers sit on his back and put handcuffs on him.
Lowkey Online wrote alongside the video: “‘Why are you strangling me? I didn’t know!’ A teenager is manhandled by police for innocently rollerblading in the direction of the Royal convoy in London.”
People commented on the footage.
One person wrote: “In many ways, the world hasn’t changed over the centuries. We’re still controlled by despotic overlords, it’s just that they’ve built elaborate systems of illusion to obscure it. When it comes down to it, your “rights” and protections all turn out to be an easily dismissed sham.”
Another person said: “Your man 2561 wants to kill somebody – only comes in after the kid’s already been stopped and spends the whole time applying full body weight first to his head and then to his neck.”
“They’re only there in a ceremonial capacity,” Gareth Icke wrote.
However, further footage was later released showing the man breaking through a police blockade prior to be taken down by police officers.
“This longer video of him clearly shows he knowingly goes past multiple officers & very clear signage. What exactly did he expect? Police aren’t going to take any chances here,” wrote Fear and Lothians.
One person wrote: “Come on people. The kid was flying down a road on roller skates where security was tight. What did he expect. What if he had a gun, bomb belt, knives? They had to react for public safety.”
While another said: “Actually this proves nothing. Roads in the uk are commonly closed for different reasons, and usually you’re allowed access. The likelihood he knew is small. He probably thought there was some roadworks or something, not the king.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
