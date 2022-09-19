By Matthew Roscoe • 19 September 2022 • 11:30

Russia and China agree on further high level defence ministry cooperation. Image: Zerbor/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to the press service of the Russian Security Council, Russia and China have agreed on further cooperation between their defence ministries, focusing on strengthening contacts between general staff and conducting joint exercises and patrols.

The agreement was reached during consultations on strategic security held in the city of Nanping in Fujian province on September 19 by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Politburo member Yang Jiechi.

“A mutual interest in maintaining a high level of military-technical cooperation was expressed,” the press release said.

Russian state media outlet gazeta.ru said that the aim of the Russia and China agreement was important in “stepping up bilateral coordination on a number of issues on the international agenda.”

According to Patrushev, the development of a strategic partnership with the PRC is “an unconditional priority of Russia’s foreign policy.”

Last week it was reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke in favour of strengthening coordination between Russia and China within the SCO, BRICS and other international organisations.

On Thursday, September 15, the navy of both Russia and China took part in a joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean.

“As part of the implementation of the international military cooperation program, warships of the Russian Navy and the People’s Liberation Army Navy of China are conducting the second joint patrol in the waters of the Pacific Ocean,” the Russian Defence Ministry said at the time.

