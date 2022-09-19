Russia’s state-controlled energy company Gazprom to launch Kovykta gas field in December

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 September 2022 • 17:22

Russia's state-controlled energy company Gazprom to launch the Kovykta gas field in December. Image: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to the company’s Telegram channel on Monday, September 19, Russia’s Gazprom is getting ready to launch the Kovykta gas field in December 2022.

On Monday, September 19, at the operational meeting with the Chairman of PJSC Gazprom’s Management Board, it was announced that on “October 25 gas from the Kovykta field will be fed into the Kovykta-Chayanda trunk gas pipeline for pre-commissioning under load.”

The company added: “The field will be commissioned in the second half of December this year.

“The Kovykta field is a unique field, the largest in Eastern Siberia with recoverable reserves of 1.8 trillion cubic meters of gas and 65.7 mln tons of gas condensate.

“The launch of Kovykta significantly expands the resource base in the east of the country for supplying gas to Russian consumers and for export.

“It should be noted that Gazprom’s gas reserve replacement ratio will exceed ‘one’ in 2022, as it has done for the past 17 years.”

Earlier this month, the Russian state-controlled energy company attempted to intimidate Europe with a video showing the dire consequences of a freezing winter.

The two-minute clip titled “Winter will be Long”, shows Europe freezing due to the lack of Russian gas imports, after the tensions caused by the Russian-Ukraine war.

In the video, a Gazprom worker turns off the gas supply, causing clouds of ice to engulf London, Paris, Berlin and Brussels.

