By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 11:20

Shock as woman shot to death in heist at Spanish bingo hall Credit: Ralf Geithe/Shutterstock.com

A woman has been shot during a heist at a bingo hall in the Spanish town of Tortosa, as reported on Monday, September 19.

The death of a woman at a bingo hall in Tortosa, Spain, was reported by local police in a statement that read:

“The Agents of the Police of the Generalitat-Mossos d’Esquadra of the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Terres de l’Ebre Police Region are investigating the death of a woman in a bingo in the town of Tortosa.”

“The incident happened shortly after midnight when a group of men broke into the premises and seriously injured a worker and one of the customers.”

“Both were taken to a hospital in Tortosa and the woman died a few hours later.”

“The Criminal Investigation Area of the Terres de l’Ebre Police Region has taken over the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident.”

The news follows reports of agents that the Spanish National Police have dismantled a criminal organisation dedicated to international drug trafficking in the Netherlands and Spain, involved in the processing and distribution of various narcotic substances of synthetic origin, as well as the extraction of coca base paste or cocaine hydrochloride, as reported on Thursday, September 15.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.