By Matthew Roscoe • 19 September 2022 • 12:09

Tributes pour in following the death Strange Horizons' Head of Reviews Maureen Kincaid Speller. Image: @BFSA/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Monday, September 19 after news that popular book critic and Strange Horizons editor Maureen Kincaid Speller has died.

Strange Horizons, a weekly magazine of and about speculative fiction that publishes fiction, poetry, reviews, essays, interviews, roundtable discussions, and art, announced the passing of Maureen Kincaid Speller. She was 63.

“Strange Horizons grieves the passing of Maureen Kincaid Speller, our head of Reviews. Maureen was a pillar of the Strange Horizons family. She illumined all our lives with her warmth, her care, and her generosity. Our hearts are with Paul, and all her other loved ones.”

Strange Horizons grieves the passing of Maureen Kincaid Speller, our head of Reviews. Maureen was a pillar of the Strange Horizons family. She illumined all our lives with her warmth, her care, and her generosity. Our hearts are with Paul, and all her other loved ones. — Strange Horizons (@strangehorizons) September 19, 2022

Maureen’s last tweet on August 3, 2022, read: “Still alive. Not really feeling like writing but doing fine. Cancer not spreading. Possibly shrinking so yay.”

Still alive. Not really feeling like writi g but doing fine. Cancer not spreading. Possibly shrinking so yay. — Maureen Kincaid Speller (@maureenkspeller) August 3, 2022

Tributes poured into social media following the news.

“The British Science Fiction Association is very sad to hear that Maureen Kincaid Speller has passed away.

“Maureen was a BSFA member and an integral part of the association. She served as editor of Matrix and Vector, but contributed much more than that. Her diligence, wisdom and vision were instrumental in the BSFA’s continuance for several years.

“A special newsletter will be sent to members later this week with a tribute to Maureen.”

The BSFA is deeply saddened to hear of the death of @maureenkspeller, long time member and respected officer of the association – https://t.co/l5OmGrBY0J — BSFA (@BSFA) September 19, 2022

“Very sad to her that Maureen Kincaid Speller has died. One of our very best and most thoughtful critics. Here’s an example of her rigorous and enlightening approach to criticism. She’ll be greatly missed by many.”

Very sad to her that Maureen Kincaid Speller has died. One of our very best and most thoughtful critics. Here's an example of her rigorous and enlightening approach to criticism. She'll be greatly missed by many. https://t.co/yHQqJvM8eQ — Simon Spanton (@SimonGuy64) September 19, 2022

“I am very saddened to hear of the death of Maureen Kincaid Speller an absolutely fantastic critic, reviewer and a generally fantastic person. I wish I had been able to one day meet her in person. My thoughts with all her families and friends.”

I am very saddened to hear of the death of Maureen Kincaid Speller an absolutely fantastic critic, reviewer and a generally fantastic person. I wish I had been able to one day meet her in person. My thoughts with all her families and friends. — Womble @ Fantasycon (@runalongwomble) September 19, 2022

“Very saddened to learn this morning of the death of Maureen Kincaid Speller, reviewer and editor, highly opinionated lady, and friend. Deepest condolences to Paul, and the rest of the Strange Horizons family.”

Very saddened to learn this morning of the death of Maureen Kincaid Speller, reviewer and editor, highly opinionated lady, and friend. Deepest condolences to Paul, and the rest of the Strange Horizons family. — Abigail Nussbaum (@NussbaumAbigail) September 19, 2022

“Maureen was a marvellous person. This is terrible and sad news.”

Maureen was a marvellous person. This is terrible and sad news — Paul M. Cray (@pmcray) September 19, 2022

“Very sorry to hear about Maureen Kincaid Speller. She was one of the first people I met in fandom – she was editor of Matrix at the time. She was a mentor to many of us and will be sorely missed.”

Very sorry to hear about Maureen Kincaid Speller. She was one of the first people I met in fandom – she was editor of Matrix at the time. She was a mentor to many of us and will be sorely missed. — Ian Sales 🇪🇺 🇸🇪 (@ian_sales) September 19, 2022

“Oh no! What a loss for us all. My condolences to everyone affected.”

Oh no! What a loss for us all. My condolences to everyone affected. — Matt Dovey (@mattdoveywriter) September 19, 2022

“Requiescat in pace. Maureen was a friend of mine, and she will be missed.”

Requiescat in pace. Maureen was a friend of mine, and she will be missed. https://t.co/irvBLaJ6S3 — Paul Weimer (@PrinceJvstin) September 19, 2022

The death of Maureen Kincaid Speller comes after Spook’s series author Joseph Delaney had died aged 77.

The author of the popular Spook’s fantasy book died on Tuesday, August 16 “after an illness, which, in his indomitable style, he kept to himself and his family so he could carry on with writing as much as he possibly could.”

Prior to that, best-selling author Nicholas Evans, who wrote The Horse Whisperer, died following a heart attack at the age of 72.

On Monday, August 15, United Agents said that the “much-loved” author of The Horse Whisperer died at his home, situated on the banks of Devon’s River Dart in the UK, where “he lived a full and happy life.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.