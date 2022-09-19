By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 18:44

'Teulada Moraira in your pocket' new WhatsApp information application. Image: On The Back Of Camera/Shutterstock.com

Teulada Town Council presents direct communication between citizens and the council to offer a more efficient service.



With a simple WhatsApp message, users can carry out various municipal procedures such as reporting complaints and incidents, making queries or suggestions, contacting the mayor, accessing electronic procedures or receiving important notices and communications, amongst others.

The aim of this tool is to encourage participation and achieve an optimum level in the resolution of complaints and incidents.

In addition, each user can select the language in which they wish to communicate.

To start using the application it is as simple as adding the phone number +34 644 09 65 16 to your address book, opening a conversation and typing “Hello”.

From then on the virtual assistant will automatically answer the message and all you need to do is follow the instructions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.