Top 5 cryptocurrencies to invest in: BudBlockz, Ethereum, Cardano + more

The crypto scene is growing and changing so rapidly that it can be hard to keep up. So here are five top picks to invest in this month.

BudBlockz (BLUNT)

BudBlockz is a fast-growing ecosystem and community built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its BLUNT token allows holders to buy, sell, and trade cannabis products. In addition, it supports those involved in the marijuana industry, such as farms, dispensaries, businesses, and investors.

What makes BudBlockz so appealing is the opportunity to invest in both a cryptocurrency and the fast-growing cannabis sector. Those who hold the BLUNT token can play a role in the platform’s governance and will also have the opportunity to invest in partial ownership of marijuana businesses.

lockz is the world’s first asset-backed cannabis NFT with an open marketplace accessible from anywhere. As it bypasses the banking system, investors can gain exposure to the marijuana industry regardless of local regulations.

The presale of the BLUNT token is currently underway. This is a great investment opportunity that should definitely be looked into.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency and also the second most famous. However, what makes it so appealing at the moment is the upcoming ‘Merge’.

Like the Bitcoin blockchain, the current Ethereum blockchain runs on the ‘proof-of-work’ model. This involves networks of computers competing to solve mathematical problems and is notoriously power-hungry. After the Merge, Ethereum will transition to the much more efficient ‘proof-of stake’ model.

The Merge has already led to ETH outperforming Bitcoin, which is likely to continue as it is considerably more appealing to socially and environmentally concerned investors.

The Merge was delayed multiple times, but the Ethereum foundation successfully completed the merge in the week commencing 12th of September.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is an open-source, decentralised public blockchain platform with ADA as its native coin. It was launched under the guidance of one of Ethereum’s co-founders and was peer-reviewed by scientists and academics before launch. It already uses the more efficient and environmentally friendly ‘proof-of-stake’ technology.

The token, like most cryptocurrencies, has fallen recently from a high of $3.10 a year ago, and its outlook remains volatile. However, as the blockchain further improves speed and efficiency, analysts predict ADA will rise.

Cardano is better viewed as a longer-term investment.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shina Inu is a decentralised cryptocurrency named after the same dog breed as the one depicted in Dogecoin’s symbol. Like Doge, it is characterised as a ‘meme’ coin.

Shib is an altcoin, and its success depends on its community and popularity. So, it should be noted that this is a particularly volatile and risky investment that can see rises and falls of over a hundred per cent – especially if someone like Elon Musk tweets about it.

It is undeniably well-known, however, and constantly receives attention from investors and speculators. Moreover, its listing on Robinhood has given it wider exposure, and the Shiba Inu Metaverse project will soon be completed.

It might be fun to hold a few SHIBs, but it remains highly risky as a long-term investment.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain is a blockchain-enabled food traceability platform designed to enhance business processes and supply chain management.

It uses distributed ledger technology to help retailers and consumers determine product quality and authenticity. The platform also allows businesses to build decentralised apps (dApps) and launch their own digital tokens.

The outlook for VET is bullish amongst analysts, with predictions positive across the board. Experts are predicting a constant rise in value from now until 2028 and beyond.

The price has seen steady growth, and although the outlook is bullish, investors should still research and exercise caution.

